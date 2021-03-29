Web Analytics
O level exams to start from May 10: Shafqat Mahmood

Shafqat Mahmood

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on Monday that O level exams will start from May 9 across Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, the education minister said that he received a letter from Christine Ozden, the chief executive of the Cambridge Assessment International Education, requesting that O level exams be allowed to start from May 10 instead of May 15.

“After consultation with provinces/stakeholders we have agreed. Now O level/IGCSE will start from May 10.”

Earlier, the minister had said the Cambridge Assessment International Education has agreed to reschedule ‘O’ level exams.

“After detailed discussions, Cambridge has agreed to reschedule ‘O’ level exams to after May 15. Details will be shared later by them,” the minister tweeted on Friday last. However, ‘A’ and ‘As’ level exams will take place as per the original timetable, he added.

