Life in occupied Kashmir in disarray on 94th consecutive day today

SRINAGAR: Normal life continues to remain badly affected in the Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions as unprecedented and inhuman lockdown entered 94th consecutive day on Wednesday.

Restrictions under Section 144 remain enforced and hundreds of thousands of Indian forces’ personnel are present in every nook and corner of occupied Kashmir, adding to the fear and anxiety of the people, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Barring partial restoration of landline and postpaid cellular phones, communications links including internet and prepaid mobile connections remain totally snapped in the entire valley and Muslim-majority areas of the Jammu region.

People in the valley are observing mass civil disobedience to show their strong resentment to India’s brutal occupation, especially its August 5 illegal measures. In this regard, shops continue to remain shut most of the time except for a few hours in the day and hardly any public transport is seen on the roads.

Schools and offices are open but few turn up there. However, some private transport is plying and roadside vendors are doing their businesses to make both ends meet, as per Kashmir Media Service.

