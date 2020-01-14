LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that convening of the UN Security Council session for pondering over the volatile situation in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir is an important foreign policy achievement of the PTI government.

In a statement, he said that the worst situation in Jammu & Kashmir requires the immediate attention of the international community as 163 days have passed to continuous lockdown there, ARY News reported.

Read More: Thousands attend funerals of Kashmiri martyrs in extreme cold

Worst human rights violations are being committed by the Indian government in Occupied Kashmir. thousands of oppressed Kashmiris are forced to live a miserable life being confined to their homes, he added.

The chief minister regretted that depriving the patients of treatment facilities is the worst cruelty. On the other side, he added that the Indian occupied army is engaged in the continuous genocide of Kashmiris.

Read More: No internet, no jobs: People in Occupied Kashmir board ‘Internet Express’

We would not sit silent over continued human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir where the situation is very serious and the government would continue to raise voice in support of oppressed Kashmiris, he added.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to hold a meeting for the second time on Wednesday to discuss the deteriorating human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir.

Comments

comments