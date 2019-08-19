Occupied Kashmir has been turned into prison: Raja Farooq Haider

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider has said the occupied Kashmir has been turned into a prison by the Indian authorities.

This he stated while talking to the US President’s Adviser Sajid Tarar in Islamabad on Monday.

Haider urged the US to play its role for resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council’s resolutions.

The AJK prime minister said Indian forces are targeting civilian population on the line of control. He said the Indian forces are using the banned cluster bombs.

Voicing concerns over the situation in occupied Kashmir, the AJK prime minister said the occupied territory has been turned into a prison by the Indian authorities.

Read more: Indian forces molesting women, girls in occupied Kashmir: Report

Sajid Tarar said the US President Donald Trump believes in peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute. He condemned the Indian human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

The authorities continue to impose strict curfew across Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) on the 15th consecutive day to prevent people from holding demonstrations against India’s move of abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Comments

comments