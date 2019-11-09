In occupied Kashmir, people have been facing tense situation for the last three months after the Modi government imposed military siege and communications blockade on August 5 in the territory and scrapped its special status.

The Chairperson of Kashmir Centre for Social Development Studies, Professor Hameeda Naeem told Voice of America that shops opened only for a few hours early in the morning because of the atmosphere of fear.

She said drones are flying above our homes, the army is deployed at every corner, and they have already arrested thousands of young men to prevent them from holding protest demonstrations.

Earlier on November 8, ASEAN Delegation on Kashmir led by the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organization has expressed concern over the human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

During a visit to the Foreign Office, the delegation affirmed support for the rights of the Kashmiris and a just and lasting solution of the Kashmir dispute.

