No respite for occupied Kashmiris as lockdown completes over 10 weeks

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, the miseries of millions of Kashmiris continue unabated as the strict lockdown imposed by the Indian government entered 71st day on Monday.

Shops and markets are closed and public transport is off the roads in the Kashmir valley and many areas of Jammu as a mark of protest to express resentment against the Indian occupation, Kashmir Media Service reported.

In the absence of public transport, people face immense difficulties to get to the hospitals and move from one place to another to meet their loved ones. They cannot even easily communicate with their relatives and friends due to gag on the internet and cell phone services. The lockdown and ban on communications have virtually cut off the Kashmir valley from the rest of the world.

As per the estimates of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries, the losses in occupied Kashmir since 5th August has crossed over Rs 6,000 crore.

Meanwhile, Resistance Youth League in the posters circulated in occupied Kashmir appealed to the ulema and intellectuals of the territory to play the lead role in ending the Indian subjugation.

