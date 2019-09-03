Ex-FBR official apprehended in land scam case in Karachi

KARACHI: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Tuesday claimed to have apprehended a former employ of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in Hawkes Bay land scam case, ARY News reported.

According to the details the suspect, Danish Saeed, had been serving as member land utilization in the FBR. Sources said that Saeed caused huge loss to the national exchequer.

The ACE also arrested a section officer, Laique, in the land scam. An official said, ”FBR has registered cases against the suspects.

Read More: NAB makes key arrests in Model Housing Enclave scam

Earlier on March 16, key arrests had been made by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) while taking action against an illegal housing society scam.

A major development was seen as the anti-corruption watchdog made significant progress in complaints filed against Model Housing Enclave.

Six accused persons including Farhan Cheema had been arrested over looting millions by defrauding citizens by the fake housing society.

