Officials face resistance upon operation to evacuate railways land

KARACHI: The residents have staged protest as the officials of local administration launched operation to raze illegal building from the Pakistan Railways lands in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the team faced strong resistance from the residents when they tried to raze building near Gillani Railway Station in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The women present in the building, stopped the officials from entering the building and raised high-pitch slogans against the staff.

It is to be mentioned here that the operation was started to implement the orders of Supreme Court (SC) to demolish all the buildings illegally constructed on railways land.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed had remarked that Sindh government took responsibility to recover circular railways land in Karachi, however, nothing was done in this regard.

Justice Gulzar had questioned Clifton Cantonment Board over encroachments in Delhi and Punjab colonies over which, the Cantt official told that this land belongs to the government.

The top judge directed city commissioner to evacuate the occupied land in one week and ordered to demolish all the buildings, housing societies and petrol pumps illegally constructed on railways land.

