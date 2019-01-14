Offshore property case: Aleema Khan denies she amassed assets ‘illegally’

ISLAMABAD: Aleema Khan, the sister of Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Monday denied before the Supreme Court that she amassed assets abroad through illegal channels, ARY News reported.

Ms Khan appeared before the top court today along with her lawyer Salman Akram Raja.

She told the court that a specific section of media was trying to give an impression as if she garnered wealth illegitimately.

She underlined that international audit firms have conducted an audit of the Shaukat Khanum Hospital and the report could also be cross-checked to corroborate her version.

Ms Khan said the properties mentioned in the case were acquired by legal means. “I have been associated with the textile export business for 20 years. The business churned out Rs 2 billion that also helped the Pakistan economy,” she added.

She stated that she bought a property in Dubai through transfer of money via banking channels. I also got a loan from a bank in Dubai to purchase the property, she explained. Aleema said she spent Rs 39.2 million to get the property, and transferred Rs 10.4 million abroad from the aforesaid amount.

The PM’s sister said she bought the property for business purpose and also paid taxes for it.

“I served my life for the Shaukat Khanum Hospital”, the lady told the court, adding the “baseless and fake campaign has disheartened me.”

Earlier, the SC had sought tax record of Aleema Khan when it was informed by a Federal Board of Revenue member that Ms Khan availed the tax amnesty scheme.

While hearing a suo motu case pertaining to the offshore property owned by Aleema Khan on Dec 13 last year, the Supreme Court had directed her to pay an amount of Rs29.4 million in tax and fine.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Marriyum Aurangzeb had claimed that Aleema bought property abroad using funds from the Shaukat Khanum Hospital, set up by the PTI government in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the NU board and party funds.

