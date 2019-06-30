OGRA announces raise in gas tariffs from July 1st

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regularity Authority (OGRA) on Sunday notified hike in gas tariffs effective from July 1st (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Sunday.

The consumers of 50 units have been exempted from the increase.

The price for users consuming 100 units, has been increased from Rs127 million British thermal units (mmbtu) to Rs 300 per mmbtu.

The user consuming 200 units, will be charged Rs 530 per mmbtu instead of existing Rs 264 per mmbtu.

Moreover, the gas price for users consuming 300 units have been increased to Rs738 per mmbtu while on consuming 400 units, the consumers will have to pay a revised amount of Rs1107 per mmbtu instead of current Rs780 per mmbtu.

The price for users consuming over 400 units, has been maintained at existing 1460 per million British thermal unit (mmbtu).

Price of feed gas for factories has been increased by 61 per cent, the OGRA notification said.

The notification also announced hike in sales tax rate on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

The new prices will come into force with effect from 1st July (tomorrow).

