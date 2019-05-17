OGRA approves 47 pct hike in gas prices

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday approved hike up to 47 percent in gas prices, ARY News reported.

The OGRA has proposed hike in gas prices from July 1. The gas prices will be applied following a notification of the government.

Gas price for the Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGC) consumers has been increased by Rs236 per MMBTU. While, gas price for the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has been increased by Rs159 per MMBTU.

The spokesperson for the OGRA said the increment in gas prices has been made for financial year 2019-20.

Read More: OGRA proposes Rs14.37 per litre hike in petrol price from May 1

On April 29, the OGRA had proposed 14.37 rupees per litre hike in petrol price from May 1.

The OGRA had proposed raising Rs4.85 per litre on diesel, said sources. The sources had said the oil regulatory authority proposed to increase price of kerosene oil by Rs7.46 per litre.

It had recommended increase in price of light diesel oil by Rs6.40 per litre.

The OGRA had submitted a summary in this regard to the government.

On March 31, the federal government had announced to raise petrol price by six rupees a litre.

Comments

comments