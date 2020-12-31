OGRA notifies record increase in LPG prices for January

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday notified a record increase in prices of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the regulatory body, the LPG prices for the month of January were raised by Rs 15 per kilogram, raising the price of the LPG cylinder for domestic users by Rs180 and 692 rupees for the commercial users.

With the latest increase, the LPG cylinder for domestic users now would be available at Rs1,733 in the market. The move has been taken after an increase in the LPG prices in the international market.

Meanwhile, LPG Dealers Association has threatened to suspend the supply of the gas from January 15, if levy and other taxes were not ended.

Earlier, it was reported that the fuel prices in the country are likely to be raised by over Rs3 per litre as petroleum division has received a summary in this regard, said sources.

According to sources, the petroleum division had received a summary from Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), recommending an increase of Rs 2.96 per litre on petroleum from January 01.

Besides this, the sources had said that the prices of high-speed diesel would go up by Rs3.12

