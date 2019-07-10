OGRA announces hike in LNG prices for July

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday announced a rise of $0.42 per MMBTU in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) prices for July, ARY News reported.

A notification has been released by the authority in this regards for the price hike of $0.42 per MMBTU for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

Following the modification by OGRA, SSGC has set up new rates of LNG up to $11.37 per MMBTU. SSGC had earlier set up LNG rates up to 11.01 for June.

Earlier on April 1, after the hike in petroleum products prices, the government had raised the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LNG) as well.

According to the notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), one day after the government announced to raise petroleum product prices, LNG price has been increased by Rs3.5 per kilogramme.

Following this hike, the price of LNG per kg has become Rs133.5.

Domestic cylinder price had witnessed an increase of Rs41, while the price of commercial cylinder grown by Rs201.

