ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday put forth a proposal to reduce prices of petroleum products up to Rs15 per litre for the month of January-2019 in the country, ARY News reported.

According to the details, OGRA has recommended Rs9.50 per litre cut in the price of petrol, diesel Rs15 per litre, light diesel Rs2 per litre and kerosene oil by Rs0.25 per litre.

The summary for the revision of petroleum price for the month of January has been sent to the Ministry of Petroleum and after the prime minister’s approval, the new price will be announced for the public.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government, on November 30, had announced to cut down the petroleum prices for the month of December.

Addressing a press conference here in Islamabad today, the finance minister announced to cut the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs2 per litre, while gasoline price was reduced by Rs3 per litre.

Comments

comments