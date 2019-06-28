OGRA recommends Rs0.77 decrease in petrol price

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has proposed a decrease in petrol price by Rs 0.77 to the federal government for the month of July, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to sources, the regulator has recommended to cut petrol price by Rs 0.77 per litre and Rs 2.94 per litre decrease in the kerosene oil.

According to the summary moved by the regulatory body to the petroleum division, Also, the OGRA has recommended an increase of Rs 2.30 per litre in diesel prices and Rs 0.26 per litre in light diesel oil.

Earlier in May, the federal government increased the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 4.26 and Rs 4.5 per litre respectively for the month of June.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the new petrol and high-speed diesel prices will be Rs112.68 and Rs126.82 per litre respectively.

Meanwhile, the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel saw an increase of Rs1.69 and Rs1.68 per litre respectively. Kerosene oil will now coast Rs98.46 a litre while light diesel will be sold at Rs88.62 per litre.

