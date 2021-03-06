OGRA notifies reduction in LNG prices for March

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified a reduction in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) prices for the month of February, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A notification has been released by the authority in this regards for the price cut of $0.02 per MMBTU for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL) and $0.02 per MMBTU for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

The price of LNG on the Sui Northern system set up to $9.59 per MMBtu and $9.31 for the Sui Southern system.

Earlier in February, the authority had announced a rise in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) prices for the month of February. The prices of imported LNG had been risen up to $0.88 per MMBTU for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and $0.89 for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL).

