OGRA slashes RLNG rates by up to $1.81

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday revised rates of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the month of April, reported ARY News.

According to a notification, per mmbtu (Million British Thermal Unit) price of imported RLNG has been cut by $1.81 to $9.55 for Sui Southern Gas Pipelines Company (SSGC) system.

The price of imported RLNG on the SSGC system stood at $11.3681 last month.

Likewise, per mmbtu price of imported RLNG on the system of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL) has been decreased by $1.78 to $9.58 from last month’s price of $11.3670.

Earlier, on March 31, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had decreased Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price by Rs39 kilogramme for the month of April.

According to a notification, the price of an 11.8-kilogramme domestic cylinder was decreased by Rs462 to Rs1,067.

The household cylinder weighing up to 11.8 kilogrammes would now cost up to Rs 1067 from April as compared to its previous price of Rs 1530.17.

The federal govt had earlier on March 24 reduced the prices of all petroleum products by Rs 15 per litre.

