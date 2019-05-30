OIC strongly condemns Indian HR abuse in held Kashmir

JEDDAH: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Kashmir unequivocally condemned Indian human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported.

The contact group comprised Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the Turkish Foreign Minister, the Deputy Foreign Minister Azerbaijan and senior representatives of Saudi Arabia and Niger, who met with OIC Secretary General Yousef Al-Othaimeen in the chair in Jeddah.

Addressing the meeting, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Jammu and Kashmir remains the oldest dispute on the UN agenda.

“Generations of Kashmiris have seen promises made with them repeatedly broken and their dreams shattered.”

Referring to the gross Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, he said that in the aftermath of Pulwama incident, Kashmiris have been targeted by Hindu extremists with increased frequency.

Qureshi said when Kashmiri youth take to the streets, it is manifestation of their deep seated disillusionment and alienation from India.

He said Pakistan expects the OIC contact group to reiterate its call for sending OIC facing finding mission to investigate the gross violations of human rights.

“We expect the OIC Contact Group to unequivocally reaffirm its abiding support for the Kashmiris and their struggle for right to self-determination,” he added.

