OIC condemns Israeli attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

NEW YORK: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned escalating Israeli aggression and attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The OIC moot discussed the ongoing attacks against Islamic and Christian holy sites, particularly the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque. The meeting of the OIC Permanent Representatives was convened upon the request of the State of Palestine.

The meeting fully endorsed to support Palestine cause and urged the international community to take steps to save Palestinians from Israeli aggression.

During the meeting, Pakistan’s permanent representative at the UN also strongly condemned the Israeli aggression.

Meanwhile, Turkey and Saudi Arabia moved the recommendation to summon the session of UN General Assembly (UNGA), which was passed by the forum.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday strongly condemned the attack of Israeli forces during the month of Ramazan on Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The prime minister, who is currently on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia, took to Twitter to condemn the Israeli attack on Palestinians.

