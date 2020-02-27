OIC condemns violence against Muslims in New Delhi

JEDDAH: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday strongly condemned the recent and alarming violence against Muslims in India’s New Delhi, resulting in the death of 32 people.

According to a statement released by OIC, the body condemned the vandalism of mosques and Muslim-owned properties in New Delhi and expressed sincere condolences to the families of the victims of these heinous acts.

The OIC calls on Indian authorities to bring the instigators and perpetrators of these acts of anti-Muslim violence to justice and to ensure the safety and security of all its Muslim citizens and the protection of Islamic holy places across the country.

It must be noted that the death toll in ongoing protests against the citizenship amendment law (CAA) on Thursday jumped to 32 and more than 200 people have been injured.

According to the Indian media, scores of people have been moved to various medical facilities in critical condition.

Accusations run amuck that Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are undermining India’s secular traditions.

The clashes which started on Monday were among the worst seen in New Delhi since the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) began in early December.

