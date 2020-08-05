OIC calls for investigation into HR violations, extrajudicial killings in IIOJK

JEDDAH: The OIC Human Rights Commission has strongly supported the UN experts’ call for urgent action to remedy the alarming human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a series of tweets on Kashmir Siege Day on Wednesday, the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission endorsed demands of the UN experts to investigate all cases of human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, torture and arbitrary detentions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

1/2 On ‘Kashmir Siege Day’, #OIC Human Rights Commission strongly supports the #UN experts’ call for urgent action to remedy the “alarming” human rights situation in #IoJ&K which is constantly declining since 5th Aug 2019. — OIC-IPHRC (@OIC_IPHRC) August 4, 2020

The OIC General Secretariat also reiterates its call for the settlement of the conflict in line with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Youm-e-Istehsal is being observed today (Wednesday) to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people on completion of the one-year military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Rallies are being taken out across the world to denounce Indian unilateral illegal actions against Kashmiri people.

On the 5th August 2019, the special constitutional status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped by the Modi government.

