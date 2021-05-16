OIC condemns Israel's barbaric attacks on Palestinians

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has adopted a unanimous resolution demanding the immediate halt of Israel’s barbaric attacks against Palestinians, ARY News reported.

The resolution was adopted at a virtual open-ended extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee of the Foreign Ministers hosted by Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi represented Pakistan in the meeting.

The resolution demanded to immediately stop all violations being carried out by Israel, including disrespect for the holy sites.

It rejected ongoing Israeli settlements and colonisation of Palestinian land, including East Jerusalem and forced eviction of Palestinian’s from their properties.

The Muslim countries called for protecting the Palestinians, medical and first-aid crews, allowing them to do their work without hindrance.

The resolution underscored the responsibility of the UN Security Council to act swiftly to end the Israeli occupation’s barbaric attacks on the Palestinian people to preserve international peace and security.

It reiterated OIC countries’ resolve to support Palestinians’ struggle for their right to self-determination and a two-state solution leading to the establishment of the independent State of Palestine with Al-Quds Al-Shareef as its capital.

The resolution called for international legal action through specialized international courts and various UN agencies to compel Israel to pay reparations for the damages done to the Palestinian infrastructure as well as public and private properties.

It is pertinent to mention here that Israel continued with its deadly bombing on Sunday, as the death toll of Palestinians in Gaza surged past 170, with more than 30 children and scores of other women martyred in the bombings as well.

A day earlier, 10 members of a single extended family were martyred in an Israeli air strike early Saturday on the western Gaza Strip, medics in the Palestinian enclave said.

