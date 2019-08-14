OIC urges international community to take notice of IoK issue

ISLAMABAD: General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday expressed serious concern over the complete lockdown in Occupied Kashmir by Indian forces even on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

“The reports of curtailment of religious freedoms of Kashmiri Muslims in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and denying Eid congregations and preventing Kashmiri Muslims from observing religious rituals are condemnable,” said OIC in a statement.

The statement further read that: “Denial of religious rights constitutes a serious violation of international human rights law and is an affront to Muslims across the world. Therefore, the OIC urges Indian authorities to ensure the protection of the rights of Kashmiri Muslims and the exercise of their religious rights without any hindrance.”

Read More: FM Qureshi briefs Russian counterpart on situation of Occupied Kashmir

The OIC also called upon the international community, including the United Nations and other relevant bodies, to increase efforts for a negotiated settlement of Jammu and Kashmir dispute on the basis of relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Comments

comments