OIC’s special envoy for Jammu and Kashmir concludes visit

ISLAMABAD: The OIC Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir, Ambassador Yousef M. Al Dobeay concluded his visit to Pakistan and AJK on Saturday.

During the visit, the special envoy and his high-level delegation called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and held meetings with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, and the foreign secretary.

Representatives of the All-Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) also met with the delegation and apprised it of the aggravating situation in IOJ&K.

During the meetings, the Pakistani leadership appreciated OIC’s steadfast support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the aftermath of India’s unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019.

The special envoy was apprised of the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and the threat to peace and security owing to India’s belligerent rhetoric and aggressive actions.

It was emphasised that the Kashmiris looked towards the OIC and Muslim Ummah for active support for the realisation of their fundamental rights and for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

In AJK, the delegation held meetings with the president and prime minister of AJK, and visited the Line of Control (LoC) as well as a refugee camp in Muzaffarabad.

In their interactions, the AJK leadership commended the OIC’s commitment to the Kashmir cause and their support for the oppressed people of IOJ&K.

