Oil tanker overturns in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: A speeding oil tanker overturned at the National Highway near Wali Muhammad Stop in Sindh’s district of Nawabshah on Thursday.

According to the police, the oil tanker overturned due to overspeeding, spilling thousands of litres of oil on the road.

After being informed about the incident, the teams of police and administration along with rescue workers rushed towards the site.

One side of the National Highway has been closed for traffic to avoid any untoward incident.

In a separate incident of the same in nature, earlier this year, an oil tanker carrying 60,000 litres of diesel had overturned at the National Highway near Ghala Mandi Road, Kandhkot.

Following the incident, a road track was closed due to the spill of furnace oil at the site while the rescue teams after reaching the site cleared the road.

The cause of the incident was said to the dilapidated condition of the road.

