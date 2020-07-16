Oil tankers association announces countrywide strike

KARACHI: The Oil Tankers and Contractors Association has announced the countrywide strike for an indefinite period from today (Thursday) to protest against the increase in income tax, provincial service and toll taxes, ARY News reported, ARY News reported.

The Oil Tankers and Contractors Association President Abid Afridi announced to cut off oil supply to the entire country after the government failed in resolving their issues.

Afridi said their sector worked 24 hours and continued oil supply across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

Oil Tankers Association had yesterday announced that it will discontinue supply across the country to protest an increase in income and toll taxes.

“There is no business and they have increased the tax,” association’s president Abidullah Afridi said. “If the problems are not resolved, then we will observe a strike on July 16.”

He threatened that they would go on an indefinite strike if the government didn’t withdraw the hike in taxes.

