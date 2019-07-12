‘Old habits die hard’: Ali Muhammad takes aim at PML-N’s politics

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said on Friday the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has learned nothing from its previous mistakes.

Speaking in ARY News talk show ‘Aitraz Hey,’ he, referring to the leaked video clip of judge Arshad Malik, said it is a disturbing video for all those who respect the judiciary and other state institutions and want them to be stronger.

“It is clear that the PML-N has learned no lesson from the past,” the minister said, equating the party’s politics with the cliche that “old habits die hard”.

He added the party is still promoting the politics of Changa Manga and trying to blackmail and intimidate judges.

About PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, he said her political career had ended even before starting owing to her doing political blunders.

She had told lies before a court that her brothers had no properties in the country or abroad, said Ali Muhammad Khan.

About the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), he said former president Asif Ali Zardari damaged the party.

