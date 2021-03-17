Web Analytics
WATCH: Eight-year-old solves three Rubik’s Cubes simultaneously; sets record

An eight-year-old boy set a new Guinness World Record by solving three Rubik’s Cubes simultaneously using his hands and feet in just 1.29 minutes in India’s Bangalore.

In a video shared by Guinness World Record on its official YouTube channel, Atharva R Bhat, 8, can be seen solving three Rubik’s Cubes simultaneously using his hands and feet.

“The fastest time to solve three rotating puzzle cubes simultaneously using the hands and feet is 1 min 29.97 sec and was achieved by Atharva R Bhat (India) in Bangalore, Karnataka, India, on 9 December 2020,” Guinness wrote on YouTube.

The short clip shows the 8-year-old seated on a table with two Rubik’s Cubes on each side. There is a third one on the floor, which Atharva uses his feet to solve, Times Now News reported.

A timekeeper is seen sitting on his right as he quickly solves all three puzzles. Just when the timer hits the 1-minute, 29-second mark, Atharva raises his hands to signal he has completed the puzzles.

