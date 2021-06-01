Oman allows expats to convert visit visas to work permits

MUSCAT: Expatriates coming to Oman on visit visas can now convert them into work permits, according to a newly amended Foreigners’ Residence Law issued by the Inspector-General of Police and Customs.

The newly amended law will enable many who come to Oman on family joining visas or visit visas, to change it to a work visa without the hassle of exiting the country.

Media reports said the decision issued by Lieutenant General Hassan bin Mohsin Al Shraiqi is also applicable to those on family-joining visas, and student visas.

As per the announcement of the amended law, the visas that can be converted include visit visas issued to residents of GCC countries, visit visas issued to meet friends and relatives, single-entry tourist visas (valid for up to 10 days or a month), single and multiple-entry business visas, express visas, investor visas, student visas, visas provided to sailors serving onboard ships or passengers aboard cruise ships and visas issued to owners of residential units of freehold properties and their family members.

Oman is yet to start issuing new visas, including visit visas, which have remained closed since May first week. It is expected that the visa services will resume shortly.

