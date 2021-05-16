Oman eases restrictions on movement, allows commercial activities    

MUSCAT: Oman has announced to lessen restrictions on movement aimed at stemming COVID spread, allowing commercial activities at 50 percent.

According to the announcement made by the Supreme Committee and quoted by state media, all commercial activities in the country resumed operations, at 50 percent customer capacity with customers allowed to enter their premises until 8:00 pm.

Shops selling foodstuff are exempt from this rule, while delivery and takeaway services are also allowed. However, gyms, sports clubs, and pitch rental facilities (locally known as tartan) will continue to remain shut until further notice.

According to Muscat Municipality, businesses that can once again operate include vehicle service shops, barbershops, beauty parlours, and car wash facilities. Children under the age of 12, though, are not allowed to enter commercial establishments.

Ablution facilities and toilets in mosques have also been reopened to the public, while restaurants and cafes can also accommodate diners at 50 percent capacity.

In the wake of these new measures, the Royal Oman Police has asked people in the country to continue to follow protocols related to stopping the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Within the framework of the ROP implementing the decisions of the Supreme Committee regarding preventing gatherings in public places, it urges the public to cooperate in adhering to this, and confirms its follow-up and continuation of its duty to monitor all gatherings, in the interest of the public,” said the ROP in a statement.

Bus routes previously suspended by Mwasalat, the national transport company, also resumed from Sunday onwards.

Read More: 16,000 Omanis saved from being laid off, labour ministry claims

The Muscat-Salalah route, as well as several other intercity bus services, had been suspended from May 9 to 15.

Employees also returned to the government offices, which will also operate at 50 percent capacity. Those who are not required to attend work physically, however, must make sure they can continue their tasks remotely.

Alongside these announcements, the Supreme Committee voiced its appreciation for the great efforts exerted by medical teams as they battled the pandemic.

“They are commendable efforts that will yield fruit when all members of society campaign to make this experience a success,” said the Supreme Committee, noting that the collective action will immensely diminish the health and social impacts of the pandemic.

Comments

comments