Oman extends entry ban from 10 countries to curb COVID-19 spike

DUBAI: Oman’s Supreme Committee has decided to extend the entry ban from 10 countries until further notice in order to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, in particular certain mutated strains.

The Supreme Committee said in a statement issued two days ago that the entry of people from countries including Sudan, Lebanon, South Africa, Brazil, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia will be suspended until further notice.

However, the country exempted Omani citizens, diplomats of foreign missions in the Sultanate, and healthcare workers employed in the country and their families, from the ban, according to Gulf News.

It has also been decided to extend the distance learning system in public schools for another two weeks which will end on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

However, class 12 students will continue with blended learning provided that during the period, the committee “will evaluate in accordance with the developments of the situation.”

Over the past few weeks, Oman has witnessed a noticeable spike in COVID-19 cases. Till now, the country has recorded more than 145,257 confirmed infections including 1,600 fatalities and 135,227 recoveries.

