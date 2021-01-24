Oman extends borders closure for one week over virus fears

MUSCAT: As part of precautionary measures related to the spread of a new variant of coronavirus, Oman on Sunday extended the closure of its land borders with neighboring countries for one week until 1st of February, ARY News reported.

According to the state news agency, the decision was taken by Oman’s coronavirus emergency committee.

It is pertinent to mention here that Muscat had closed its land borders as part of precautionary measures against the new variant of coronavirus on 17th of January.

In a statement, the state news agency had said, “The committee reviewed the report of the specialised technical team on the spread of the new Covid-19 strain and means of protecting all individuals of society against the disease, in general, and the new variant in particular.”

“A growing rate of lenience has been observed among citizens and individuals in implementing precautionary measures approved by the authorities concerned. It has been noticed that social events drew about large gatherings in tents and other venues, making it possible for the virus to spread among segments of society,” it had added.

