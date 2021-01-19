MUSCAT: Labour ministry in Oman has decided against laying off more than 1000 Omani workers from their jobs and announced that they would continue to work.

A statement attributed to the Ministry of Labour by local media said that the committee to address the conditions of the terminated national workforce represented by the Muscat work team today considered ensuring the continuation of the national workforce, which reached 1,315 in 10 establishments, most of them in the oil and gas sector.

“This comes through being absorbed in the establishment’s projects or other branches of its work or by reducing their wages to a maximum that does not exceed the minimum wage in exchange for reducing working hours. Decisions on some issues have also been postponed for further research and solutions,” the statement added.

