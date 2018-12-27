Oman minister stresses upon association with Pakistan in tourism sector

LAHORE: Oman Minister for Tourism Ahmed bin Nasser Al Mahrizi has stressed upon association of private sectors of Oman and Pakistan, in order to assist in capturing enormous economic potential in various sectors of both countries.

The Omani minister presented his point of view to business community at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday, where he emphasized on the importance of cooperation for chambers of commerce of both the countries, so as to ascertain vigorous contacts and guarantee timely distribution of trade-related information.

He explained the tourism industry of Oman, which is attracting gigantic tourist due to its attractions which consist of beaches, desert safari, caving, hiking, historic and cultural locations, forts, world heritage sites, cultural festivals, sporting events, adventures and many more.

Furthermore, Ahmed bin Nasser Al Mahrizi, proposed that Oman and Pakistan have immense potential to work mutually in the tourism sector. He also invited an LCCI delegation to Oman for discovering trade and investment opportunities.

He also stated, “Oman is amongst the few countries which has inked a free trade agreement (FTA) with the United States, which can be advantageous for Pakistani business community also.”

He also explained that Oman’s geographical location is very vital, as it had road links with Africa, Yemen and Arab countries, due to which it is mainly known as a focal point of economic related activities.

The Senior Vice President of LCCI, Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Faheemur Rehman Saigal highlighted that the tourism industry of Pakistan is on the verge of growth due to nonviolent surroundings across the country.

They also stated, “Foreigners have started feeling protected while visiting Pakistan.”

In addition to this, they encouraged investment from Omani companies in the tourism sector of Pakistan, explaining that Oman had prosperous knowledge in oil discovery, and Omani companies can start joint endeavors in oil exploration in Pakistan.

Furthermore, Pakistan can easily supply manpower in various sectors including education, health, engineering, construction & telecommunications.

