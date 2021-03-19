Oman extends partial curfew over rising COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT: Amid the alarming situation of COVID-19 cases, Oman’s Supreme Committee has extended the partial curfew until April 3.

All supermarkets, malls, coffee shops and health clubs will remain closed from 8pm till 5am. Home delivery from restaurants as well as that of food and grocery items for home delivery can go on beyond 8pm.

The committee members informed that the epidemiological data on the spread of COVID-19 in Oman was worrisome and hence it was decided to continue with the curfew for a further extended period.

The number of staff in administrative offices of government and other public offices has also been curtailed to not more than 70 per cent, effective March 21 Sunday.

Beaches have also been announced as open but only for exercise activities for individuals and prohibits any group gatherings.

Pharmacies, petrol stations and hospitals were exempted from the curfew from the beginning. The partial curfew doesn’t stop people from venturing outside, as long as it not for attending gatherings and also adherence to mandatory measures such as social distancing and wearing face masks are ensured. Strict enforcement of adherence measures is being ensured by Royal Oman Police and the general public is also urged to keep a watchful eye on violators and inform the concerned authorities through the number regularly flashed through Social Media handles.

