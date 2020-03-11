Oman Air suspends flights to Saudi Arabia    

MUSCAT: Oman Air has announced to temporarily suspend its flight operations to and from Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, the Oman Air said that all the flight operations to Saudi Arabia will be temporarily suspended from March 12.

The airline said, “As a result of new travel restrictions, Oman Air will temporarily be suspending all flights between Saudi Arabia and Oman with effect from 12th March 2020, until further notice.”

A spokesperson of the airline asked the passengers holding Oman Air’s tickets to contact their offices in their country, Times of Oman reported.

Read More: Saudi Arabia extends ban on Umrah pilgrims

Earlier on March 4, Saudi Arabia had extended a ban on entry of Umrah pilgrims from various countries including Pakistan till March 31 as the Saudi Airline has issued directives for cancelling all air tickets until the set deadline.

According to a circular issued on Tuesday, the airline had said that the ban would include those travelling on Umrah and tourist visa from the country owing to the ongoing situation created after the global outbreak of coronavirus and reports of five virus-infected cases from the country.

Comments

comments