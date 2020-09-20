Web Analytics
Oman tightens visa rules ahead of resumption of int’l flight operations

MUSCAT: Oman has tightened its visa rules ahead of resumption of international flight operations.    

In a statement, a spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Oman said that they were preparing to receive travellers as services are being resumed in a gradual manner.

Oman Air and Salam Air will resume their services from  1st of October, although in a limited scale with a reduced number of flights and reduced destinations, he added.

“The new set of rules mandates those entering Oman from October 1, to get a PCR test done after arrival. Additionally, arriving passengers must also be insured to cover the cost of at least 30-days of COVID-19 treatment should the need arise.”

The spokesperson said that permission from the ministry of foreign Affairs and a no objection certificate (NOC) from the sponsor company where the traveller works are also made obligatory.

“A 14-day quarantine is also compulsory, during which time the whereabouts and movements of the person will be monitored by a wearable monitoring band.”

