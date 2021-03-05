Oman unearths 180 fake cases of employment in private sector
MUSCAT: As Oman seeks to create jobs for its nationals, the country’s labour ministry has unearther dozens of cases involving fake employment of citizens at private sector institutions apparently to reap facilities offered by the state, local media reported Friday.
The Sultanate’s Ministry of Labour said it exposed unlawful practice manipulated by employers so they reap benefits the country offers for employing Omanis.
The ministry took to its Twitter handle and shared it has exposed 180 such cases of bogus employment of Omani manpower that illegally allowed the issuance of 660 permits for recruiting non-Omanis to work at private sector institutions.
However, no further details were furnished about the nature of illegal cases or about the identities of offenders.
The ministry urged Omani private sector enterprises to join hands in limiting this phenomenon which it said negatively affects this sector and the national economy.
It called on Omani employees in the private sector to avoid involvement in such practices to protect their rights and those of others.
