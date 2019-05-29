Omani businessmen interested to invest in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Omani businessmen are interested to invest in different sectors of Pakistan, this was stated by ambassador of Oman to Pakistan Al-Sheikh Muhammad Umar Ahmad Al-Marhoon, Radio Pakistan reported.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Minister for Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan in the federal capital.

During the meeting, the minister said that Pakistan desires strong diplomatic and economic ties with Oman.

The minister invited the Omani companies to take benefit from the friendly policies of Pakistan and invest in different sectors.

To which, the Omani envoy apprised the minister about the keen interest of Omani businessmen to make investment in Pakistan.

Last week, Qatari ambassador to Pakistan Saqr Bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri had called on National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser in Islamabad and shared that his country’s investors were looking forward to invest in Pakistan.

“Qatri investors are keen to take part in the economic activities in Pakistan and various agreements have been signed for investment in agriculture, power and manufacturing sectors,” the envoy told the speaker.

He assured his government’s support for socio-economic uplift of marginalized segments of the society, health, education and sanitation.

