President Arif Alvi said Indian fascist regime has endangered the regional and international peace because of its access to the nuclear button.

He was talking to a 10-member Omani delegation, led by Chairman Majles Al Shura of Oman Sheikh Khalid Bin Hilal Al Maawali in Islamabad on Thursday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The president said Pakistan has strongly rejected the illegal Indian actions of August 5, whereby it unilaterally tried to alter the disputed status of occupied Kashmir in breach of the UN Security Council resolutions.

He emphasized that India’s assertion of Jammu and Kashmir being an internal matter was not true, as testified by the recent meeting of the UNSC.

President Alvi stressed that every Muslim must feel the pain of the innocent Kashmiris, who were subjected to blatant human rights violation by Indian Forces.

Pakistan seeks the support of Oman along with the international community to urge India to respect the UNSC Resolutions, which give an inalienable right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir, said the president.

He added that Oman must make efforts to solidify OIC’s support for the people occupied Kashmir.

The president said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Oman and was keen to further enhance these brotherly relations in all spheres.

Sheikh Khalid bin Hilal Al Maawali said Pakistani Diaspora in Oman is playing an invaluable role in the progress and prosperity of Oman. He agreed that the trade relations between the two countries needed further boost.

