Omani govt lifts coronavirus curfew

MUSCAT: The Omani government on Thursday lifted the nationwide coronavirus curfew until the beginning of the holy month of Ramazan.

According to the details, the Omani government has lifted the COVID-19 curfew to facilitate the citizens ahead of the holy month of fasting. Though the relaxation in curfew is short, many are happy as it gives a breather from the rush that prevailed as the time clocked near to the curfew hours.

Talking about the decision, one citizen said, “We can relax without thinking of getting caught in the traffic nor be fined for violating the rules. Being the weekend, this is as perfect as it can get under the current situation.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the government had imposed a partial lockdown along with various other measures across the country on 28th of March to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. The lockdown applied to all commercial activities as well as individual and vehicular movements.

Oman had also stopped allowing visitors to the country effective from today. Only residents and citizens are allowed entry into Oman.

Home quarantine

The 7-day institutional quarantine continues to be mandated in Oman, with only Omani citizens exempted from the same, Gulf News reported. Omanis however must undergo home quarantine and abide by all necessary related measures.

