Omani Parliamentary delegation arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A-ten member Omani Parliamentary delegation, led by Chairman of the Majlis-E-Shura of Oman Khalid bin Hilal Nasser Al Maawali, arrived on a four-day official visit to Pakistan.

The delegation will meet President Arif Alvi, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood.

The delegation will also attend interactive sessions with members of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir and Pakistan-Oman Parliamentary Friendship Group.

It will also have an opportunity to get an insight of the Kashmir issue and plight of Kashmiri people in wake of illegal annexation of Kashmir by India and its atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

The Kashmir valley remains cut off from the rest of the world since August 5, when the Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) led Indian government scraped special status of the held territory.

The curfew and communication blackout continue in the Kashmir valley on the 30th consecutive day, today, where people are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) occupation forces have martyred 16 Kashmiris in the month of August and injured 467 with air-gun.

