Omar Abdullah,  Mehbooba Mufti, Sajjad Lone placed under house arrest

SRINAGAR: Former chief ministers of Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti and People’s Conference chairman, Sajjad Lone were placed under house arrest by the Indian authorities, ARY News reported on Monday.

The authorities have slapped ban over the movement of the Kashmiri leaders in the valley, while several leaders have been placed under house arrest.

The move has aggravated situation in held territory and Kashmiri leaders have expressed fears that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government may try to withdraw decades-old special rights conferred on the state.

Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to say that he was being placed under house arrest and that a similar process has already started for other leaders.

I believe I’m being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight & the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I’ll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us 🙏🏼 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 4, 2019

Earlier, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani had penned a letter to speakers and presiding officers of Parliaments across the world to apprise the international community of current worsening situation in occupied Kashmir.

Sadiq Sanjrani had urged the international community to play its due role in halting the Indian aggression in Occupied Kashmir and help Kashmiris get their right to self-determination in the light of UN resolutions.

Comments

comments