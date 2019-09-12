Omar Ayub, Chinese ambassador discuss matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing called on Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Matters relating to mutual interest especially on Pak-China Cooperation in the energy sector were discussed during the meeting.

Omar Ayub Khan said that Pakistan was looking forward to further boost the existing relations between the two countries to new dimensions.

He said that example execution of energy projects under CPEC has in fact encouraged other investors as well. Omar Ayub said that Pakistan’s energy sector was offering very good return on investment and fast emerging as a competitive market.

Earlier in the day, Russian ExpoBank Director Igor Vladimirovich Kim on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and expressed his interest in making heavy investment in Pakistan.

According to the details, matters of mutual interest, economic reforms, trade policies, special economic zones and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

On the occasion, PM Imran welcomed ExpoBank’s decision of making heavy investment in the country and apprised the director about business-friendly environment, ease of doing business, improved security situation and vast business opportunities in Pakistan.

