Omar Ayub says govt focusing on promoting tourism

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Omar Ayub on Sunday has said the government is giving special emphasis to the promotion of domestic and foreign tourism in the country.

Addressing a ceremony organised by Pakistan Tourism Forum in Islamabad, he said promotion of tourism will help accelerate economic activities and create job opportunities.

He said the private sector should come forward for the development of necessary infrastructure at the tourist spots. He said we have to promote skydiving, paragliding and mountaineering amongst the youth.

Omar Ayub thanked the armed forces and the private sector for their contributions to make the Islamabad Tourism Festival successful.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had called for exploiting immense tourism potential in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to the parliamentarians, who called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran had assured the provincial government of all-out support to promote tourism and conserve forest to cope with environmental challenges in KP.

