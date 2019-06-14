Energy minister discards low gas pressure excuse by K-Electric

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Energy Omar Ayub Khan said the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) was providing additional gas than the required amount to K-Electric, ARY News reported on Friday.

Discarding the claims of low gas pressure by KE, Omar Ayub said SSGC was providing 210 Million standard cubic feet per day (mmcfd) additional gas than the required amount of 190 mmcfd.

He further said the federal government had already approved 150 Megawatt (MW) electricity for Karachiites.

On the other hand, unannounced power cuts in different areas of Karachi on Friday irked masses after the persistent hot weather in the city by the MET Office.

As per details, unscheduled load shedding in the metropolis has created a water shortage in various parts of the city.

Areas including, North Nazimabad, Hasrat Mohani Society, Hussain De Silva Town, Pahar Ganj, Paposh and adjoining areas are facing power cuts.

Heatwave conditions will also persist in the metropolis tomorrow due to suspension of the sea breeze, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

