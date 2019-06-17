Omni Group chairman’s son among three handed over to NAB on 10-day remand

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Monday handed over three suspects to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on 10-day physical remand for questioning in connection with a probe into the mega money laundering case.

NAB officials presented the accused, identified as Khawaja Mustafa Zulqarnain Majeed, a son of chairman of the Omni Group, Khawaja M Salman Younis, a close relative of Majeed and Wahees Ahmed Malik an official of the company before the court to seek their physical remand.

A NAB lawyer informed the judge that the arrested accused caused a cumulative loss of Rs300 million to exchequer.

Zulqarnain Majeed allegedly embezzled a Rs27 million subsidy meant for sugarcane growers, while Salman Khawaja has been accused of indulging in financial irregularities worth Rs230 million in Dadu Agri Farms and Sujawal Agri Farms.

The third accused embezzled more than Rs76 million subsidy of Tando Allahyar Sugar Mill.

NAB had arrested the accused during a raid in Karachi on Saturday and then shifted them to Islamabad to produce them before the relevant court.

