One cop martyred, eight injured in Chaman blast
CHAMAN: One policeman was martyred while eight others got injured in a bomb blast in Chaman’s Qilla Abdullah Bazaar on Wednesday afternoon, reported ARY News.
According to the police, the deceased and injured have been shifted to the Qilla Abdullah Civil Hospital.
A remote-controlled explosive device planted on a motorcycle went off near a police van, a police official said.
On getting information, a heavy contingent of police personnel reached the scene of the blast and cordoned it off to collect evidence.
A bomb disposal squad has been called in with a search operation launched in the area, District Police Office Jaffer Khan said.