One killed in firing outside Naushahro Feroze court

NAUSAHRO FEROZE: A man was killed and other sustained injuries due to firing by unknown armed men outside the District Court here in Naushahro Feroze, district of Sindh on Wednesday, ARY News reported quoting police.

A stampede took place after the firing incident outside the court.

The dead was identified as Bilal Mari and the identity of the injured remained unknown. The injured and body were rushed to the hospital.

The cause behind the killing could not be ascertained according to initial reports. The police were investigating the matter.

Earlier in Lahore, two people facing murder charges were shot dead outside a sessions court in Lahore.

Under-trial prisoners (UTPs) Riyasat and Bilal were brought to the court from Kot Lakhpat jail to stand the trial in a case pertaining to the murder of a woman within the jurisdiction of Nishtar Colony police station.

The deceased woman’s son Kufail opened fire at both accused at Bakshi Khana to settle the score, inflicting fatal injuries on them. The two died on the spot.

