One killed, seven injured in firing inside Rajanpur court

RAJANPUR: One killed, seven others sustained bullet wounds as unidentified armed men opened fire in the Sessions court in Rajanpur district in Punjab, during an ongoing hearing, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the police, the firing incident took place during the hearing of a murder case. The gunmen entered the courtroom as assistants of the lawyer.

The body and injured were rushed to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital. The deceased and the accused were having a long time enmity, the police said.

After the firing incident, the security of the District Court has been beefed up and heavy contingents of police have been deployed to avoid any eventuality.

Earlier in Lahore, two people facing murder charges were shot dead outside a sessions court in Lahore.

Under-trial prisoners (UTPs) Riyasat and Bilal were brought to the court from Kot Lakhpat jail to stand the trial in a case pertaining to the murder of a woman within the jurisdiction of Nishtar Colony police station.

